URBANA, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois football team has kicked off the preseason a little closer to home.

The News-Gazette reports that after nearly 20 years of trekking to Rantoul for summer training camp, the team had its first day of practice on Monday at the new Campus Recreation Fields.

University officials decided last year to utilize the practice fields that are adjacent to the team’s Memorial Stadium.

Illinois players and staff will be transported to the Campus Recreation Fields in school buses for the duration of the summer training camp.

The football team likely will also use the recreation fields for training camp next year, during construction of the new football performance center expected to be completed by 2019.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com