The White House said Tuesday that President Trump did contribute to a written statement from his son, Donald Trump Jr., about his meeting with a Russian lawyer, but said the statement wasn’t misleading.

“The president weighed in, as any father would, based on the limited information he had,” said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, adding that the statement about his son “is true.”

The younger Trump issued a statement last month stating that his meeting last year was about Russia adoptions and not about the campaign or related issues. It was later revealed that Mr. Trump Jr. took the meeting because he believe the lawyer had information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Washington Post reported that the president personally dictated the statement as he flew home on Air Force One from the G-20 Summit in Germany last month.

Mrs. Sanders said the president “certainly didn’t dictate” the statement. She also blasted the media for being “obsessed” with the Russia story while ignoring the Clintons’ connections to Russia.

“You guys want to create a narrative that doesn’t exist,” she said.