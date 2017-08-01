The College of William & Mary is filling institutional social justice “gaps” on campus by giving some students stipends.

A new program rolled out by Thomas Jefferson’s alma mater will provide future activists and academics with $250 and access to faculty mentors who will assist their “research in the areas of social justice and diversity.”

“Most of what we’ll be doing is trying to fill the gaps in terms of social justice pedagogy and at the end of the year, the hope is that they can take their research project and turn it into a manuscript that they can then have published,” Dr. Natoya Haskins, assistant professor and creator of the fellowship, said in interview posted on the university’s website.

The educational watchdog Campus Reform reported Monday that eight students have been selected for the program’s launch.

Ms. Haskins told the website that she expected the fellowship to “likely evolve over time.”

Funding for the program — a $1 million commitment — comes from William & Mary’s School of Education and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Campus Reform reported.