Americans for Prosperity on Thursday unveiled its latest piece of a multimillion campaign designed to spur on tax reform efforts, this time thanking lawmakers the group says have been solid on the issue.

The six-figure digital ad campaign is designed to thank members of the House and Senate who have supported reform efforts and encourage them to keep it a priority, the pro-free market group said.

The “targeted” members in the House include Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican and chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Jim Renacci, Ohio Republican and a member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.

On the Senate side, Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, Utah Republican, and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the chamber’s No. 2-ranking Republican, are included.

“It’s important to us to let the public know when lawmakers are taking a principled stand for them,” said AFP Chief Operating Officer Sean Lansing.

“We plan to keep encouraging these champions to spread the word about tax reform through the summer and into the fall, and we hope more members will rally behind these principles for a tax code that is fairer, flatter, and simpler for all,” Mr. Lansing said.