In a state that’s turning increasingly blue. a majority of people in New Hampshire approve of the job Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is doing so far.

A new poll from the University of New Hampshire shows 62 percent of Granite State residents approve of Mr. Sununu’s performance in office, while 16 percent disapprove and 22 percent are neutral or undecided.

Mr. Sununu also enjoys bipartisan support, with 76 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of Democrats saying they like the job he’s doing.

Overall, the state is feeling good about the direction they’re headed in, with 75 percent of people saying the state is on the right track, the highest since 2007. And the feeling seems to be on both sides of the political aisle, with 86 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of Democrats saying they feel this way.

UNH interviewed 502 people via landline and cellphone between July 29 and Aug. 8, with a margin of error at +/- 4.4 percent.