Count Danny Tarkanian among the insurgent GOP primary challengers that are siding with President Trump in his public feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mr. Tarkanian recently announced his bid to unseat Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, a fellow Republican, and said Thursday the president was right to call out Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, over his inability to muster enough support for a bill to do away with Obamacare.

“President Trump says we should repeal Obamacare and Mitch McConnell says well he has too high expectations,” Mr. Tarkanian said on Fox. “Why would that be too high expectations when just two years ago most of the same GOP Senators voted to repeal it? Why would anyone think it is too high expectations to actually vote on it now that you have a president who will sign it?”

“Of course I support the president’s position,” he said.

The beef between Mr. McConnell and Mr. Trump escalated this week after Mr. McConnell suggested the president’s lack of governing experience led him to set expectations too high when it came to passing his legislative agenda.

Mr. Trump countered on Twitter by questioning why Mr. McConnell, a veteran legislator, has been unable to pass an Obamacare repeal through the Senate and demanded that he get back to work.

“I think we have an incredible opportunity here in America because we have a president who has the courage and the vision to make great great changes for our country, we have a Republican controlled Congress and Senate and yet we are not getting his agenda passed,” Mr. Tarkanian said.

“We are not getting it passed because we have senators that are already in office that have never supported the president and don’t support his America First agenda,” he said.

Mr. Tarkanian said Mr. Heller has never been a fan of Mr. Trump.