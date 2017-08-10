President Trump said Thursday he won’t fire special counsel Robert Mueller and wants the former FBI director to “get on” with the investigation into possible collusion of Trump associates with Russia.

“No, I’m not dismissing anybody,” Mr. Trump told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “I mean, I want them to get on with the task. But I also want the Senate and the House to come out with their findings.”

The president reiterated that he has nothing to hide.

“We have an investigation of something that never took place,” Mr. Trump said.