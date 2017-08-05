President Trump slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday in a tweet for his failure to repeal and replace Obamacare prior to the Senate’s August recess.

“Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

This is the second hit Mr. McConnell has taken from the president in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Trump criticized Mr. McConnell for saying the president had “excessive expectations” in the health care debate.

“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The senators failed to reach a simple majority in the Obamacare repeal and replace vote prior to leaving for their scheduled August recess. Three Republican senators, including Sen. John McCain of Arizona who cast an unexpected “no” vote, killed the legislation from moving forward.