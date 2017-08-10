Obstruction from Democrats is expected. President Trump, however is getting some heavy-handed pushback from his own party — and Americans see it.

A new CBS News poll finds that only 23 percent of the overall public say GOP lawmakers are helping Mr. Trump’s legislative agenda. Among Republicans themselves, a mere 13 percent believe their party’s lawmakers are endeavoring to help the president.

“As Congress leaves Washington for summer recess, nearly nine in 10 Americans say it didn’t get much done. Most — particularly Republicans — feel frustrated about that. Underscoring this sentiment, Congress continues to get dismal overall ratings from the public. Seventy-three percent disapprove of the job they are doing, six points worse than in February,” the poll reports.

It does not help that Congress has only scheduled 12 working days in Washington between now and the end of September. It also does not help to know that 2018 will dawn in just over 20 weeks.

Meanwhile, annoyance has grown over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s perceived inability to create enough momentum in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare. Voters are not happy with this. Neither is the White House. Mr. Trump has suggested Mr. McConnell step aside if he’s not on board to be productive; the Kentucky Republican, incidentally, has a 22 percent job approval rating among all Americans, according to a new YouGov poll.

But wait. Annoyance with Mr. McConnell has extended far beyond the nation’s capital. It has, in fact, found its way into the sun-dappled landscape of the far Northeastern United States, where majestic pine trees loom over glacier lakes and the thought process is direct and on point. Our old friend “Deep Woods” — a long time ally of Inside the Beltway — is now officially vexed.

“It occurred to me as I watched Mitch McConnell stand up and give excuses about the failure to jettison Obamacare that the only thing which concerned him was the possibility of losing his standing lunch reservation at The Palm. Aloof,” Deep Woods explains, adding a discreet but choice expletive.

WUSSISM AND WIMPISM

“We’re being manipulated with fear and fright, and it’s unconscionable what’s happening,” talk radio host Rush Limbaugh advised his 7-million member audience, citing Thursday press coverage which indicated that many lawmakers feared President Trump’s recent “tough talk” on North Korea could trigger a war.

“What does this mean? It means that wimpism has taken over the Washington establishment — that wussism and wimpism and pajama-boyism has taken over,” Mr. Limbaugh declared.

“The left wants us all to cower in fear and pray that the government will take care of us and protect us. Invest in the government to do everything and be in fear — and then when the government takes care of you, make sure you say ‘thank you’ and show your appreciation in the ballot box. Eddie Calvo, the Republican governor of Guam says, ‘As far as I’m concerned, as an American citizen, I want a president that says that if any nation such as North Korea attacks Guam, attacks Honolulu, attacks the West Coast, that they will be met with hell and fury’,” Mr. Limbaugh said. “Damn right. That’s what I want.”

DEMOCRATS WARY OF MR. PENCE

“Not on our watch! Mike Pence is raising money for his personal PAC and could be running for president in 2020. Add your name to say you’re committed to doing whatever it takes to keep him out of the Oval Office,” reads a new public petition launched Thursday by Democratic National Committee.

“Mike Pence is Donald Trump without the hair (or the Twitter followers). Make sure he knows that if he tries to run for president, we’ll be there to stop him,” the DNC adds.

DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR

“CNN has touted itself as ‘the most trusted name in news’ for as long as anyone can remember, and viewers of the channel are reminded of this every hour, on the hour, by hearing the basso profondo voice of James Earl Jones bellowing this claim,” writes Colby Hall, a columnist for Mediaite.com.

“And while all networks tend to bend or interpret studies or reviews to create promos, what is their source to even theoretically support such a claim? We doubt it exists. The last study we found that could even technically bolster this claim comes from a 2002 Pew Study. Yes, one that is 15 years old,” says Mr. Hall.

He also cites a new University of Missouri poll which places CNN in the middle of the pack of “most trusted news sources,” and a more recent Pew poll which found the network to be in ninth place. He suggests CNN re-evaluate its standing.

“Given the current media landscape, and the lack of support for their claim, it’s probably time for them find a new tagline. That is, if they truly care about being trusted,” concludes Mr. Hall.

POLL DU JOUR

• 47 percent of Americans approve of Vice President Mike Pence’s job performance; 88 percent of Republicans, 42 percent of independents and 23 percent of Democrats agree.

• 38 percent of Americans say Republicans in Congress are “getting in the way” of President Trump’s agenda; 56 percent of Republicans, 37 percent of independents and 32 percent of Democrats agree.

• 30 percent say the Republican lawmakers are “providing the right balance”; 27 percent of Republicans, 27 percent of independents and 35 percent of Democrats agree.

• 23 percent say the Republican are “helping Trump’s agenda”; 13 percent of Republicans, 23 percent of independents and 32 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A CBS News poll of 1,111 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 3-6.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin