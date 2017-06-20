A U.S. House member called the National Rifle Association and one of its chief spokeswomen a threat to national security.

Rep. Kathleen Rice, New York Democrat, appeared to be responding to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch noting that Philando Castile was in possession of marijuana when police shot the motorist dead. According to her next tweet five minutes later, that makes the NRA a “domestic security threat.”

“I’m just going to say it. #NRA & @DLoesch are quickly becoming domestic security threats under President Trump. We can’t ignore that,” Ms. Rice said.

At the time of the tweet Ms. Loesch was appearing on Fox News Channel, and when host Mark Steyn told her of Ms. Rice accusation, a surprised Ms. Loesch called it disappointing that a House member would call defense of the Second Amendment a threat.

She later took to Twitter and posted: “Rephrase: An elected gov’t official just labeled me and millions of others ‘domestic security threats.’ Wow.”

Noting that Ms. Rice’s language mirrors justifications of police-state persecutions, Ms. Loesch asked the congresswoman’s Twitter feed directly “will ur secret police wear a certain uniform? I want to know who we should look for when we are all taken into custody.”

Ms. Rice’s 4th Congressional District covers the central and southern parts of Nassau County on New York’s Long Island.