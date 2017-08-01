Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that Democrats need to “take their hatred of Donald Trump and park it” because the issue of North Korea is more important.

“I wish Democrats would take their hatred of Donald Trump and park it and realize that on Donald Trump’s watch, because of everyone else’s failure, he’s run out of the ability to kick the can down the road,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

When asked to describe the president’s attitude on North Korea in conversations, Mr. Graham said Mr. Trump is, “deadly serious [and] very curious,” adding that the president is willing to take action if necessary.

“I think he’s made a decision, long ago quite frankly, to try to negotiate the threat with North Korea. To try to find a way through negotiations to try and end the threat to the American homeland. But if the negotiations fail, he’s willing to abandon strategic patience and use preemption. I think he’s there minimally,” Mr. Graham said.

In regards to Mr. Trump’s heated rhetoric on North Korea, which some criticized as provoking the country, Mr. Graham said it is a necessary change.

“His rhetoric yesterday, I think, is a change that is probably necessary. Everybody who spoke before him failed. Every smart person on TV who talks about what Trump should do, when it was their turn to deal with North Korea, they failed miserably. There’s no place for him to kick the can down the road,” the senator said.

Mr. Graham said that although he has criticized the president in areas where they disagree, he thinks Mr. Trump understands the situation with North Korea and supports his strategy in dealing with the country so far.