Sen. Luther Strange is trying to make the most of President Trump’s endorsement ahead of Tuesday’s special primary election in Alabama.

Mr. Strange rolled out new radio and television ads casting him as the “Trump man” in a GOP race that also features Rep. Mo Brooks and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

“President Trump says Luther Strange is the best conservative to pass our agenda, tweeting ‘Luther Strange has done a great job representing the great state of Alabama,’” the narrator says in the television ad. “‘He has my complete and total endorsement.’”

The race in Alabama has become a contest over who will be Mr. Trump’s biggest ally, with each of the candidates pledging their support for the president’s agenda.

“Others attack our president, I am fighting with him to drain the Swamp and repeal Obamacare,” Mr. Strange says in the television ad.

Mr. Strange, who was appointed to the seat after Jeff Sessions became attorney general, also enjoys support from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and super PACS allied with the Kentucky Republican.

A number of conservative groups — including the Senate Conservatives Fund and the Madison Project — and commentators such as Sean Hannity and Mark Levin have tossed their support behind Mr. Brooks.

Mr. Strange’s new radio ad highlights comments Mr. Brooks has made in the past criticizing Mr. Trump.