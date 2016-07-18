Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, whose house was raided by the FBI recently, is switching defense attorneys.

A representative of the WilmerHale law firm said as of Thursday, it “no longer represents Mr. Manafort.”

“Mr. Manafort is in the process of retaining his former counsel, Miller & Chevalier, to represent him in the office of special counsel investigation,” said a statement from the firm.

Mr. Manafort, 68, faces an intensifying probe by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

WilmerHale also employed Mr. Mueller until he was appointed special counsel in May to investigate allegations that Trump associates colluded with Russia to win the election.