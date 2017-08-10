BALTIMORE — Let’s get this out of the way: the Redskins lost their preseason opener badly, 23-3, against the Ravens Thursday night.

It’s August, so forget the score. The mistakes and general sloppiness were far worse for the Redskins than the lopsided margin.

It began with the starting offense. Kirk Cousins and Co. likely wouldn’t have gone more than a series to start the game if things went well, but they didn’t. The Redskins went three-and-out to start the game after center Spencer Long tripped over third-down back Chris Thompson and allowed a sack on third-and-8. Redskins coach Jay Gruden elected to send his starters out for a second series, which similarly went nowhere. Cousins finished 1-for-2 for a total of five yards before backup Colt McCoy took over.

Things did not get better from there. McCoy ran the Redskins string of three-and-outs to three and Baltimore scored before McCoy finally picked up a first down on his second drive, moving the chains with an nice pass to receiver Ryan Grant. McCoy, who had already taken a sack after holding onto the ball, stepped up in the pocket and delivered a nice ball over the middle to Grant, who took a big hit and hung on for a 17-yard gain.

The Redskins, however, didn’t make anything of the drive which included fumbles (both recovered) by McCoy and Samaje Perine, who also had a dropped pass, and two penalties on backup offensive lineman Vinston Painter.

Gruden was likely displeased by the sloppy performance, and particularly with the ball security issues that were apparent throughout. Perine, in particular, had the ball loosely in front of him, away from his body, when he got stripped. Rookie receiver Matt Hazel also seemed to fumble, but the call on the field was overturned and ruled an incomplete catch. It looked like a fumble.

McCoy seemingly fumbled again on his next drive, but the ruling was overturned. The Redskins punted nonetheless. McCoy’s final series came after Baltimore took a 10-0 lead and likely would have taken the team to the half had he not thrown a terrible interception intended for receiver Robert Davis. Davis was covered, but McCoy stared him down the whole way giving Ravens rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill an easy clue to jump in front of the deep ball for the pick. McCoy finished 6-of-13 for 40 yards.

And that was all before halftime.

Third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld played the second half. He put together Washington’s only scoring drive of the evening, which ended with a Dustin Hopkins 49-yard field goal, but did little to show that he’s developing into a viable NFL player, completing 5-of-12 of his passes for 68 yards.

It wasn’t all terrible. Several players impressed, at least at times, and mostly on defense. Linebacker Zach Brown displayed the same sure tackling he’s shown during training camp. The rookie first-round pick showed his speed and smarts with a chasedown sack of Baltimore quarterback Ryan Mallett. Nose tackle Phil Taylor looked like a viable player, a good sign after two years off because of knee injuries. Safety Deshazor Everett had an impressive pass breakup.

In the regular season, a game that sloppy would qualify as a disaster. It’s just the preseason, though. But after the first two weeks of Redskins training camp had a lighthearted, relaxed feel, things may look more serious from here on out, given how unprepared the Redskins looked in the loss.