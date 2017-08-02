BALTIMORE — The Redskins will have to wait a little bit longer for Junior Galette’s debut.

Galette, who has missed both of the past two Redskins seasons due to injury, was a late scratch for the first preseason game, which kicks off in Baltimore at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, because of a hamstring injury according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Galette also tweeted that he would miss the game but be back soon.

Galette joins wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson and linebacker Martrell Spaight as Redskins sidelined by hamstring problems in Baltimore. None are considered serious injuries. Wide receiver Kendal Thompson (leg), tight end Jordan Reed (toe), cornerback Fabian Moreau (pec) and safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder) are also out.