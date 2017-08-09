Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is leading the GOP field in Tuesday’s special election primary race in Alabama, according to a new poll that suggests he is well positioned to advance to a runoff race this fall.

The survey from Cygnal and L2 found Mr. Moore leading Sen. Luther Strange by a 30.7 percent to 22.6 percent margin and that Rep. Mo Brooks is running in third place with 18.1 percent of the vote.

Unless a candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary next week, the top two vote-getters will face-off in a September contest.

“I expect Moore and Strange in the runoff election, but Strange hasn’t locked down the second spot yet,” said Brent Buchanan, president of Cygnal.

President Trump shook up the race earlier this week when he endorsed Mr. Strange, who was appointed to the seat after four-term Sen. Jeff Sessions vacated it to become U.S. attorney general.

“It will be interesting to see if President Trump’s endorsement of Senator Strange increases voter turnout, which should favor Strange according to our survey results,” Mr. Buchanan said.

Mr. Brooks, meanwhile, has the backing of several high-profile conservative commentators, but also has been on the receiving end of some sharp attacks from groups aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, that are supporting Mr. Strange.

The poll showed Mr. Moore has the highest favorability rating, coming in at 55.9 percent, versus 46.2 percent for Mr. Strange and 38.8 percent for Mr. Brooks.

And it showed that Mr. Moore would best Mr. Strange by 10 points in a head-to-head match-up.