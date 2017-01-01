The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Aug. 9 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

BASTROP: Water stained; 83-87 degrees. Black bass are good on chartreuse and green pumpkin crankbaits and soft plastics. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are very good on liver and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.30 feet low. Black bass are fair on yellow crankbaits and spinnerbaits around structure. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp and hot dogs. Yellow catfish are slow.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.99 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon red spinnerbaits near the docks, and on June bug soft plastic worms over brush piles in 15-20 feet. Hybrid striper are fair trolling and drifting shad at night. White bass are good on Li’l Fishies and Persuader crankbaits off lighted docks at night. Crappie are fair on minnows in 10-20 feet. Channel catfish are good on trotlines baited with cut bait and chicken livers in 10-25 feet. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with cut bait and chicken livers.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 1.28 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin topwaters, watermelon flukes, and Rat-L-Traps along break lines of flats. Striped bass are good on plastic swim baits and drifting live bait near Lighthouse Point at first light. White bass are fair on Tiny Traps and 2-inch plastic swim baits. Crappie are fair on pink/white and chartreuse tube jigs and live minnows. Channel catfish are good on liver, minnows, and stinkbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on goldfish and perch upriver.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 1.94 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon topwaters, Whacky Sticks, Texas rigged blue flake worms early, and on drop shot Devil’s Tongues along ledges. Striped bass are fair trolling Gizz 4 crankbaits and jigging Pirk Minnows at daylight. White bass are slow. Smallmouth bass are fair on smoke JDC grubs and pumpkin Curb’s jigs with matching JDC craw trailers early. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are good on live bait.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 1.12 feet low. Black bass are very good on Rat-L-Traps, spinnerbaits, and chartreuse soft plastics. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad. Crappie are fair on minnows and Li’l Fishies at night. Channel catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch and chicken livers. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are fair on pumpkinseed and watermelon red Carolina rigged soft plastics. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and cut shad.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.23 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon red and chartreuse Carolina rigged soft plastics, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on silver striper jigs. White bass are fair on minnows, Charlie slabs, and pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait and chicken livers.

GRANGER: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Black bass are fair on red shad soft plastic worms around standing timber. White bass are fair on slab spoons over main lake humps. Crappie are good on minnows in 4-12 feet. Blue catfish are good on juglines baited with shad in 10-20 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.73 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin jigs and perch colored crankbaits in 5-15 feet, and flipping watermelon tubes around docks and laydowns. Striped bass are fair on Li’l Fishies at night. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies at night. Crappie are good on chartreuse tube jigs and live minnows over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on liver and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters and soft plastics early. White bass are slow. Crappie are good but small on minnows and orange/chartreuse jigs off docks in Liberty Hill Park early. Channel catfish are good on shrimp around stickups in 3 - 4 feet. Blue catfish are fair on perch. Yellow catfish are slow.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 80-84 degrees; 0.51 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon crankbaits and spinnerbaits early. Striped bass are fair on chartreuse striper jigs and live shad. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with goldfish. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 81-85 degrees; 0.56 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver, minnows, and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 82-86 degrees; 0.21 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon crankbaits and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on chicken livers and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 8.23 feet low. Black bass are fair on chrome chuggers and red shad worms in 20-35 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on chrome chuggers and silver spoons in 10-25 feet. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and cut shad in 25-35 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are fair on white striper jigs. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on minnows, crickets, and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 2.81 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are fair on silver spoons. White bass are fair on pet spoons and Charlie slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and pink tube jigs. Catfish are good on frozen shrimp, stinkbait, and live bait.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.12 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, weightless Senkos and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.15 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, buzzbaits and black/blue flipping jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on minnows and topwaters. Catfish are good on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.03 feet low. Black bass are good on topwater baits, crankbaits, and Texas rigged soft plastics around rocks and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows on brush piles in 12-15 feet. Catfish are good cut bait, punch bait and frozen shad.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained, 84-88 degrees: 0.76 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, shakyhead worms and weightless Senkos on docks. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, black buzzbaits, and hollow body frogs. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.49 feet high. Black bass are slow on crankbaits, Texas rigged worms and football jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

COOPER: Water stained; 2.30 feet low. No report available.

FAIRFIELD: No report available.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.45 feet low. Black bass are fair on football jigs, Carolina rigged worms and deep diving crankbaits. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.19 feet high. Black bass are fair on deep diving crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and shakyhead worms. White bass and hybrid bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

JOE POOL: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.07 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, weightless worms and deep diving crankbaits. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: Water stained; 84-89 degrees: 1.81 feet high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged creature baits, buzzfrogs and weightless Senkos. White bass are good on minnows and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAVON: Water stained; 84-88 degrees: 1.02 feet low. Black bass are slow on topwaters, Texas rigged creature baits and craws. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.59 feet low. Black bass are slow on shallow crankbaits, small plastic swimbaits and shakyhead worms. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 89-96 degrees; 0.74 feet low. Black bass are slow on hollow body frogs, Flukes, and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are slow on minnows and white jigs. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 88-98 degrees; 0.55 feet high. Black bass are slow on drop short worms, deep diving crankbaits and large shakyhead worms. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.17 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, finesse jigs and weightless Flukes. Crappie are good on minnows. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. White bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Catfish are good on trotlines and punch bait.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.67 feet low. Black bass are fair on small plastic swimbaits, football jigs, and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are slow on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.64 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, football jigs and deep diving crankbaits. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and rod and reel.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.34 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged worms and shakyhead worms. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 1.76 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and shallow crankbaits. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.67 feet low. Black bass are fair on drop shot worms, medium diving crankbaits and shakyhead worms. Crappie are fair on minnows. Striped bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 0.72 feet low. No report available.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained; 6.83 feet high. No report available.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 85-89 degrees; 32.25 feet low. Black bass are good on chartreuse Yamamoto Senkos, topwaters, Zoom Super Flukes, and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. Striped bass are fair on large red fins near the dam. White bass are slow. Catfish are good on cheesebait and punchbait. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are good on watermelon spinnerbaits and soft plastic worms near the dam. Striped bass are good on liver and perch off points near the pier. Redfish are fair on perch, shad, and silver spoons. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers, shrimp and cut bait near the dam. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are fair on chicken livers and shad along the shoreline. Redfish are good on live bait. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 22.75 feet low. Black bass are good on dark crankbaits and large soft plastic lizards and worms. Crappie are slow. Drum are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live perch.

COLETO CREEK: Water clear; 91 degrees at the hot water discharge, 83 degrees in main lake; 2.08 feet low. Black bass are slow. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies and pet spoons. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

FALCON: Water murky; 84-88 degrees; 38.31 feet low. Black bass are good on Carolina rigged large soft plastic worms and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.39 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon/white Carolina rigged soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and nightcrawlers.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are fair on chartreuse/white Carolina rigged soft plastics, and on white Rat-L-Traps and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on stinkbait, frozen shrimp, and perch.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.16 feet low. Black bass are very good on Carolina rigged Super Flukes, and on bream or white colored Rat-L-Traps around sandbars at dusk. Crappie are good on live minnows on the north side of the lake. Bream are good on live worms off piers. Channel and blue catfish are good on juglines baited with shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon and chartreuse soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on hellbenders, pet spoons, and green Charlie slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.91 feet low. Black bass are good on black/blue flake soft plastic worms. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows over baited holes. Bream are fair on nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait and cut bait.

STEINHAGEN: 1.32 feet high. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.48 feet low. Black bass are good but small on redbug and watermelon red soft plastic worms and crankbaits. Striped bass are good on white striper jigs. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and blue/green tube jigs over baited holes. Bream are fair on nightcrawlers and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait and liver. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: 32.06 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early and late, midday switching to squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows.

MACKENZIE: 74.38 feet low. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait. No reports on crappie or bass.

MEREDITH: 60.23 feet low. Black bass are slow to fair on shallow running crankbaits, Texas rigs and jerkbaits. No reports of smallmouth bass. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in good numbers.

PALO DURO: 61.13 feet low. No report available.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear on the main lake, stained up the river; 78-88 degrees; 4.17 feet low. Black bass are slow on 7-inch Power Worms, spoons and jigs. Crappie and bass are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on live perch and goldfish.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 79-87 degrees; 1.9 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early, later switching to weightless flukes, Texas rigs and shallow running crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: 14.2 feet low. No report available.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water murky; 78-87 degrees; 0.69 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs, squarebill crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 82-91 degrees; 1.27 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on buzzbaits early and late, midday switching to jerkbaits, squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around cover. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 79-88 degrees; 1.43 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, drop shot rigs, Carolina rigs and weightless Senkos. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 79-89 degrees; 9.2 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on split-shot weighted flukes, Texas rigs and shakyheads. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 81-90 degrees; 35.54 feet low. Black bass are good on Whopper Ploppers early, later switching to weightless flukes, Texas rigs, jigs and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water off color; 81-89 degrees; 0.51 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early, later switching to drop shot rigs, Texas rigs, medium running crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. White bass are fair to good on slabs and inline spinners. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers.

SPENCE: 49.29 feet low. No report available.

STAMFORD: Water stained; 79-88 degrees; 0.47 feet high. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early and late, midday switching to shallow running crankbaits, Texas rigs and finesse jigs. Crappie are good on live minnows around cover. White bass are fair to good on live bait and tail spinners. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 79-87 degrees; 23.13 feet low. No report available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 80-89 degrees; 20.74 feet low. Black bass are very slow (the bass population was greatly reduced during the drought). No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are good while working slicks and shad. Redfish are good under rafts of shad on topwaters. Redfish are fair to good at the mouths of bayous draining from the marsh.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Trout are good while drifting scattered shell on plastics. Trout are good at the nearshore rigs on finger mullet.

BOLIVAR: Trout are good on the south shoreline on Bass Assassins, Li’l Johns and Down South Lures. Trout, sand trout, whiting and croakers are fair to good at Rollover Pass on live bait.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet on Bass Assassins, Down South Lures and Lil’ Johns. Trout are fair to good at the wells on plastics and live bait.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for drifters working deep shell on live shrimp and plum plastics. Trout are good on live bait around the Ship Channel.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout and redfish are good at the jetty on shrimp and finger mullet. Trout and redfish are fair to good at the mouth of bayous on the outgoing tide on live shrimp.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake on shrimp.

FREEPORT: Trout are good at San Luis Pass and the jetties on shrimp and soft plastics. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay and Chocolate Bay.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair to good for drifters on live shrimp over mid-bay reefs. Redfish are good while wading the shorelines with small topwaters. Redfish have been found in the middle of the bay with low tides.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on sand and grass on soft plastics and topwaters around the jetties. Redfish are good in the back reaches of the bay on mud and shell on live shrimp.

PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are fair on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell near Pass Cavallo. Trout and redfish are fair at the mouths of the back lakes on the outgoing tide. Tarpon are fair to good at the jetty.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair in the guts and channels on free-lined shrimp. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good on mullet in Allyn’s Bight.

PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Offshore is good for kingfish, red snapper and ling. Trout are fair to good in the surf on live shrimp and croakers.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish are fair to good in Oso Bay and Nueces Bay on small topwaters and Gulps.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are fair to good on topwaters around rocks and grass. Trout are fair to good while drifting grass around spoil islands on Bass Assassins, Down South Lures and Gamblers. Trout are fair to good in the Land Cut at night under lights on glow plastics and live shrimp.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are fair to good on topwaters on the edge of the channel and around sand and grass. Trout and redfish are fair while wading spoil islands on topwaters. Red snapper, kingfish and dorado are good offshore.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout are good on shrimp and DOA Shrimp while drifting the grass beds. Trout, Spanish mackerel and redfish are fair to good at the jetty on live bait.

PORT ISABEL: Trout are good on the deeper edges and flats on topwaters and live shrimp. Redfish are fair to good on small topwaters and live shrimp in the coves while making long drifts. Redfish are fair to good on Gulps in Cullen Bay.