President Trump said Thursday that maybe his warning to answer further North Korea threats with “fire and fury” was not strong enough, despite criticism that he was too tough.

“Maybe it wasn’t tough enough,” Mr. Trump told reporters after a national security briefing while on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“They’ve been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years,” he told reporters, referring to the North’s repeated provocations via its nuclear pursuits in the face of a slew of U.S. and international sanctions. “It’s about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries. So, if anything, maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough.”

Mr. Trump added that his tough talk on North Korea was backed up by the military 100 percent.

“We’re backed 100 percent by our military, we’re back by everybody and we’re backed by many other leaders,” he said. “And I noticed that many senators and others came out today very much in favor of what I said.”

Pressed about whether the U.S. would ever take a preemptive strike against the rogue regime of Kim Jong-un, he said, “We don’t talk about that. We never do.”

Mr. Trump’s comments came as Defense Secretary James Mattis confirmed Thursday that a “military solution” is in place should the White House opt to pursue an armed response to North Korea’s saber rattling in the region.

The Pentagon chief remained largely mum on the details of that military solution, which theoretically would curb Pyongyang’s efforts to develop a nuclear-capable, ballistic missile arsenal, except to say any military option would be a multilateral one involving a number of regional powers in the Pacific.

“Do I have military options? Of course I do. That’s my responsibility, to have those. And we work very closely with allies to ensure that this is not unilateral either. … and of course there’s a military solution,” Mr. Mattis told reporters en route to meet with senior leaders in the technology sector in Seattle and California.

The former four-star general declined to provide any additional insight to a statement released Wednesday, warning that the North’s continued provocations — including alleged plans for an attack against U.S. forces in Guam by Pyongyang — “would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”

Instead, Mr. Mattis reiterated the administration’s diplomatic efforts to quell tensions on the peninsula remained the top priority for the White House.

Mr. Trump encountered criticism from Democrats and Republicans in Congress after he warned Pyongyang could soon face “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it continues threatening behavior.

Critics said the words only heighten tensions and make armed conflict more likely. The Trump administration and its supporters said it was time to hold Mr. Kim accountable.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that North Korea has managed to build a nuclear bomb small enough to fit inside an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Tensions have been running high on the Korean peninsula for months as nuclear-armed North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the U.S.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang released plans to simultaneously launch four non-nuclear Hwasong-12 rockets that land just as close as 18 miles from the U.S. territory of Guam.