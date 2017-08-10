STORRS, Conn. (AP) - UConn football coach Randy Edsall says there will be some similarities, but also some major differences between this year’s Huskies and the teams he coached during his first 11-year stint at the school.

The 58-year-ood takes back a program that has gone 24-49 since he left after the 2011 Fiesta Bowl. That includes a 3-9 record last season, which ended Bob Diaco’s three-years as coach.

Edsall said he’s changing to a more wide-open offense that better matches the other teams in the American Athletic conference.

He hired offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee away from Auburn to help him do that.

Several players, including senior Bryant Shirreffs, and junior college transfer David Pindell are vying to be the starting quarterback.

UConn opens the season on Aug. 31 against Holy Cross.