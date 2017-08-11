CHICAGO (AP) - The state of Illinois has cut in half the number of insurers in its Medicaid managed care program.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services announced Friday it has selected six insurers to participate in the overhauled program, down from the 12 currently participating. The insurers administer Medicaid benefits under the managed care program.

The insurers remaining in the program for the next four years are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Harmony Health Plan, IlliniCare Health, Meridian Health, Molina Healthcare and CountyCare Health Plan to participate for the next four years.

Healthcare and Family Services director Felicia Norwood says the change means overhead costs will be reduced.

Rauner announced plans in February to revamp the managed care program to cover 80 percent of those on Medicaid as well as children under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.