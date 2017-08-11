ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The new head of metro Albuquerque’s jail facility says he’ll follow Bernalillo County’s direction on detained immigrants.

Former county Undersheriff Greg Rees was introduced Thursday as the Metropolitan Detention Center’s chief.

Earlier this week, an attempt by county Commissioner Wayne Johnson to rescind the county’s declaration as an “immigrant-friendly community” was rejected by a 4-1 vote.

Rees told the Albuquerque Journal (http://bit.ly/2vqRO2Z) he won’t have jail staff check an inmate’s immigration status or hold undocumented detainees when they would otherwise be released unless there’s a court order.

County policies concerning undocumented immigrants came into question last week when Attorney General Jeff Sessions called Albuquerque a “sanctuary city” and threatened to withhold federal money for law-enforcement assistance if the city doesn’t comply with federal directives regarding detention of arrested foreign nationals.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com