CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - After being delayed because of political fallout from the debate over health care, a resolution recognizing National Day of the American Cowboy has passed the U.S. Senate.

The resolution sponsored by Wyoming Republican Sen. Mike Enzi passed with unanimous consent earlier this month. It recognized July 22 as National Day of the American Cowboy.

The resolution wasn’t acted on earlier after Democratic leaders blocked the standard procedure for passing non-controversial items, such as naming post offices, without a vote.

As a result the Cowboy Day resolution failed to be passed in time for the first time since it was established by former Wyoming Senator Craig Thomas in 2005.

“After the Senate moved on from trying to vote or debate health care for the moment, the minority leader lifted the hold on the unanimous consents, so then a bunch of them went through, including the Cowboy Day,” Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio told the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2vtwx6R).

D’Onofrio said that it was nice to see the resolution pass despite its belated nature. But he said Enzi’s office was more concerned with recognizing the day itself than the final passage.

The resolution’s co-sponsors this year all hailed from states where cowboys are still part of daily life, including Montana. Six of the 14 co-sponsors were Democrats.

