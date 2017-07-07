The National Rifle Association’s Dana Loesch has rhetorically fired back against a U.S. congresswoman who accused her of being a “domestic security threat.”

Rep. Kathleen Rice, New York Democrat, took to Twitter Thursday night and told constituents that Mrs. Loesch’s behavior is tantamount to the threat posed by a terrorist organization. The scurrilous claim by the former Nassau County district attorney raised the ire of Second Amendment advocates before prompting a direct response on Friday.

“When can I expect to be arrested? Do you have enough secret security to take millions of members into custody? Honest Q,” Mrs. Loesch tweeted.

Ms. Rice, a Democrat who represents New York’s 4th Congressional District, first lashed out at the Mrs. Loesch for tweets about the 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile by Minnesota police.

“[Castile] was also in possession of a controlled substance and a firearm simultaneously, which is illegal. Stop lying,” Mrs. Loesch said while discussing the incident on Twitter.

“So if a white guy was shot dead during a routine stop w/ a legal gun & a joint in his car, #NRA would stay silent? You’re the ones lying,” Ms. Rice responded. “I’m just going to say it. #NRA & @DLoesch are quickly becoming domestic security threats under President Trump. We can’t ignore that.

Mrs. Loesch told The Washington Examiner on Thursday that she was not speaking on behalf of the NRA at the time, and that she only did so on “the technical way the issue was being described” by others.

The congresswoman has remained silent on social media since the story first broke.