Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Friday that he’s going to look into the firing and subsequent rehiring of Washington, D.C.’s VA Medical Center director.

“We’re going to take a look at all the evidence we had before when we made the decision to fire him, and since then even more evidence has come out. The inspector general has released its report on his leadership and has found additional concerns,” Mr. Shulkin said on Fox News.

Brian Hawkins was fired as director of the VA Medical Center in the District, after sending emails about the facilities problems to his wife. There were additional concerns about staffing and management as well that led to Mr. Hawkins’ firing. He appealed the decision and is back at work pending further review.

Mr. Shulkin also said that in addition to making the department more productive, he and President Trump want to offer veterans more options when it comes to health care.

“The president and I are committed to strengthening both giving veterans more choice and decision-making over their own health care, as well as strengthening the system. And tomorrow, the president will sign that choice extension in Bedminster, where I’ll be joining him,” Mr. Shulkin said.