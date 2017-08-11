LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A city councilman in Kentucky who faces possible impeachment on charges of sexually harassing fellow council members and staff has announced that he will take a 90-day medical leave of absence.

Local news outlets report that Louisville Councilman Dan Johnson said during a Thursday meeting that he’s suffering from “severe neck pain.”

The announcement came after five council members filed formal charges against Johnson and called for his removal, citing his “misconduct, incapacity and willful neglect in the performance of his duties.”

Councilwoman Jessica Green says Johnson grabbed her backside during a photo shoot. He’s also accused of exposing his backside to an aide of Councilwoman Angela Leet.

Johnson has denied any intentional wrongdoing.

There will be a council trial on the charges.