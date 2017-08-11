OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will soon return to practice, but he won’t play in a game before Baltimore opens the regular season on Sept. 10 at Cincinnati.

The Ravens announced Friday that Flacco’s progress from a back injury is “good,” and that he will begin practicing in the preseason. The 10-year pro has not taken a snap at training camp.

Meanwhile, the Ravens say offensive lineman Alex Lewis will miss the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. He will undergo surgery next week.

Lewis played in 10 games last season. He missed one week with a concussion and was sidelined for five weeks with an ankle injury.

Also on Friday, the Ravens revealed that rookie Tim White will have season-ending surgery on his thumb. White, a rookie free agent out of Arizona State, scored a touchdown in Thursday’s win over the Redskins.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL