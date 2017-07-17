Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Friday that his state is cracking down on crime after seeing an increase in violence in recent years.

“We had too many people throughout the state of Missouri, and particularly in St. Louis, who were dealing with, what was, one of the most violent cities in the country,” Mr. Greitens, a Republican, said Friday.

The governor said that the increasing violence has been something the state has been working on and that the death of police Officer Gary Michael renewed calls to end such violence.

“So what we did is we brought in a special operations unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. We’re working with the DEA and the FBI on a mission safe task force because for too long politicians have talked and talked and talked about these problems. And we are taking actions to deliver safer streets to the people of Missouri,” Mr. Greitens said.

The suspect charged with shooting Michael is now in custody.