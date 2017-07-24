President Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner has been fined by the government for failing to disclose recent financial transactions on time as required by federal law.

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics has ordered Mr. Kushner to pay $200 to the U.S. Treasury for failing to timely notify the government of transactions that occurred in February involving JCK Cadre LLC, a holding company in his name with stake in a successful New York tech startup, McClatchy first reported Thursday.

A total of at least 18 members of the Trump administration filed late financial disclosure statements with the ethics office this year, Mr. Kushner included, according to data collected by a Democratic opposition research firm, American Bridge 21st Century, and confirmed by McClatchy, the report said.

Mr. Trump’s former chief of staff, Reince Priebus, was four days late with his filing, and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was 23 days behind with her own paperwork, according to the report. Chief strategist Steve Bannon was more than a month tardy in filing his personal financial disclosure statement, and Christopher Ford, a member of the president’s National Security Council, filed his 46 days behind schedule, said American Bridge.

“President Trump acts like the rules for the rest of us don’t apply to him and now his entire administration is doing the same,” Harrell Kirstein, a spokesperson for the group, told McClatchy.

Individuals required to file financial disclosure statements with the government are typically subject to fines if they’re 30 days late in doing so, McClatchy reported, though fees are sometimes waived. Mr. Kushner, on his part, failed to fall within a longer 45-day window reserved for similar disclosures called periodic transaction reports, the report said.

An ethics filing dated July 20 and published by McClatchy on Thursday indicates the real estate investor-turned-presidential advisor failed to disclose on time a pair of transactions from February 17 involving JCK Cadre each valued at between $100,000 and $250,000.

The federal government assessed fees last year on just 3.6 percent of the 12,000 staffers who filed late periodic transaction reports, making Mr. Kushner’s penalty a rare occurrence, McClatchy reported.

The White House declined to comment on the record, but a Trump administration official familiar with the matter told McClatchy that Mr. Kushner will pay the fine.

Mr. Kushner, 36, married the president’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, in 2009. Combined the couple disclosed assets valued at between $206 million and $760 million in separate disclosures filed with the OGE last month.

“Jared and Ivanka have followed each of the required steps in their transition from private citizens to federal officials,” their attorney, Jamie Gorelick, said in a statement following last month’s filings.