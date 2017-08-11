PHOENIX (AP) - Law enforcement agencies are raiding several homes in the Phoenix area to conduct searches and make arrests for federal weapons and drugs violations.

Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spokesman Tom Mangan says the warrants were served without incident early Friday morning.

Over 100 law enforcement officers took part in the raids.

Participating agencies include ATF, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Phoenix and Scottsdale police departments.