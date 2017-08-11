CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) - The Board of Lewis County Commissioners has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging commissioners engaged in a pattern of holding meetings without properly notifying the public as required by the state’s Open Public Meetings Act.

The Chronicle reported Thursday (https://goo.gl/ScFEoq ) that according to the county’s settlement offer, accepted by plaintiffs Brian Cortland and Brian Green, the three Lewis County Commissioners agreed to pay the plaintiffs $20,000 in addition to “reasonable attorney fees.”

The commissioners also agreed to “substantially comply with the meeting policy” of the county board for a term of two years.

Cortland and Green’s attorney, Joseph Thomas, has asked for $37,000 in fees.

David Fine, of the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office Civil Division, said the attorney fees could have been three times that number if the case went to trial.

___

Information from: The Chronicle, http://www.chronline.com