A college campus police officer in Texas has died from complications from medicine he took for a feral cat bite, the Amarillo Globe-News reported Thursday.

West Texas A&M University police Cpl. Monty Dale Platt, 47, died Tuesday at the University Medical Center in Lubbock, the Globe-News reported, citing a statement on the police department’s Facebook page.

A decade-long veteran of the school’s police force, Platt suffered the injury two weeks ago while responding to a call on the school’s campus. The anti-infection medication he was on apparently provoked adverse reactions that resulted in his initial hospitalization last Thursday, the Globe-News said.

Platt leaves behind a wife of 14 years, RoseAnne Rivera, and their son, Thomas Joseph Platt, the newspaper said.

According to an obituary posted online by the Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon, Texas, the family would welcome memorial donations to a scholarship fund set up for Thomas’ benefit.

“We’re feeling the loss very heavily,” Sgt. Jack Hildebrand of West Texas A&M’s police department said, the Globe-News reported. “He was a mentor to all of the younger officers. There will be a gap in the department that we struggle to fill for some time.”