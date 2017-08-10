Redskins outside linebacker Trent Murphy is out for the season after tearing his ACL in the team’s preseason opener Thursday, according to an NFL Network report Friday.

Murphy is coming off his best season as a professional, collecting nine sacks in 2016.

Murphy fell and twisted his left knee awkwardly in the first quarter of the team’s preseason game against the Ravens Thursday night. Murphy’s injury was initially called a knee sprain but an MRI Friday morning showed the damage to be far worse.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Murphy tore his MCL as well as the ACL.

Murphy was already suspended for the first four weeks of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on banned substances. He will still serve his suspension this season, it will not carry over to 2018 when Murphy is healthy.

Safety Su’a Cravens, who also injured his knee in the 23-3 loss in Baltimore, avoided serious injury. ESPN’s John Keim reported that Cravens “tweaked” an old college injury in his knee and should be better in two or three weeks, which would have Cravens back around the start of the regular season or slightly before.