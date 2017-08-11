NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee says he supports spending more public money on private school tuition around Tennessee, and that restrictions should be placed on lobbying by government entities that oppose school vouchers.

Debate over the introduction of school vouchers has roiled the Tennessee General Assembly for years, with even limited proposals defeated by a bipartisan coalition of urban and rural lawmakers who fear they would siphon money away from public schools.

Lee spoke in favor of school choice legislation in a Facebook interview with the Beacon Center of Tennessee, a conservative advocacy group that supports school vouchers. The candidate said he wants to put an end to lobbying against school vouchers by taxpayer-funded groups, which have included public school districts and local governments.