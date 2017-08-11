EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Rookie quarterback Josh Dobbs threw a 28-yard touchdown pass and Chris Boswell kicked a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter to give Pittsburgh the lead for good in a 20-12 preseason win over the New York Giants on Friday night.

The Steelers capitalized on two major Giants’ turnovers in the preseason opener for both teams.

Terrell Watson added a 15-yard touchdown run in a game that had little offense with Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers and Eli Manning of the Giants being given the night off.

Pittsburgh also was without injured backup Landry Jones, but that didn’t matter because the Giants didn’t get much from either Josh Johnson or Geno Smith, and New York was generous with the football.

Dobbs, a fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee, hit Cobi Hamilton on his touchdown pass on the first play after Donte Deayon fumbled a punt inside his own 30 and Mike Hilton recovered.

Seven seconds later, Hamilton beat Valentino Blake for a touchdown and a 10-9 lead with 33 seconds left in the half.

A 45-yard field goal by Mike Nugent on the opening series of the second half put New York ahead 12-10, but Arthur Moats intercepted Smith later in the quarter and returned the ball to the New York 14, setting up Boswell’s go-ahead kick.

Watson capped a nine-play, 53-yard drive that Bart Houston guided in his first series after taking over for Dobbs, who was 8 of 15 for 100 yards and two interceptions.

Both picks led to scores. Blake’s interception and 11-yard return to the Steelers 39 set up a 27-yard field goal by rookie Aldrick Rosas, who added a 52-yarder late in the second quarter for a 9-3 lead.

An interception by lineman Devon Taylor led to a 30-yard field goal by Nugent and a 6-0 lead.

A 44-yard pass from Dobbs to Hamilton set up Boswell’s first field goal, a 48-yarder.

SACK CITY: The Steelers has six sacks with Moats getting three and first-round draft pick, T.J. Watt, the brother of J.J., getting two. Three different Giants each had a sack.

JOSH AND GENO: Johnson and Smith had their ups and downs in the battle for the No. 2 job behind Manning. Johnson was 5 of 10 for 31 yards. Smith was 10 of 16 for 114. Neither got much protection from their line and running game offered little help.

INJURIES: Steelers second-round draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster left the game with a concussion in the first quarter. Giants veteran S Duke Ihenacho pulled a hamstring in the second quarter and did not return.

MISSING STARS: Steelers WRs Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant, who is coming off a one-year suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, did not play. Bryant will return to practice Sunday. Giants WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard did not play. Brandon Marshall played the first series. New York also rested DE Jason Pierre-Paul and CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

