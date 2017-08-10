BALTIMORE — Redskins safety Su’a Cravens and linebacker Trent Murphy were both injured during the team’s preseason game against the Ravens Thursday.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said after the game that both players were getting MRI exams for knee injuries.

Murphy was injured during the first quarter of the game. He fell and twisted his knee awkwardly, and spent several minutes on his back on the turf with trainers looking at his left leg. Murphy walked off with a limp, aided by two trainers.

It wasn’t clear when Cravens was injured during the game and, though he did have an ice pack on his knee on the sideline at one point, his injury was not announced until after the game.

Murphy is suspended for the first four weeks of the regular season, so the Redskins don’t really need him until Week 6 (the team has a bye Week 5) in mid-October. Cravens, on the other hand, is still adjusting to the safety position after playing linebacker last season, and figures to start Week 1 if healthy.