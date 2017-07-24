ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos’ battered defensive line took another huge hit Saturday when Derek Wolfe was carted off the field after injuring his right leg on the second snap of team drills.

There was no immediate word on the severity or exact nature of his injury.

A festive crowd enjoying the final day of public practices grew quiet as Wolfe lay on the field for several minutes, cheering him when he sat up and hopped onto the cart. Wolfe couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped inside.

Wolfe’s injury is the latest on the Broncos’ defensive front, coming on the same day Billy Winn was placed on injured reserve after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s preseason opener at Chicago on Thursday night. He was replaced on the roster by rookie defensive lineman Nelson Adams of Mississippi State.

Also sidelined are nose tackle Kyle Peko (foot) and outside linebackers Shane Ray (wrist) and Shaq Barrett (hip). None will be back until September.

Wolfe, a sixth-year pro, appeared primed for a bounce-back season after dealing with a sore neck much of last year and missing two games.

He bulked up over the summer, saying he added 20 pounds of muscle because “I was like 285 last year and it was a little too light holding the point.”

He also had vowed to become a more vocal presence in the locker room following the retirement of DeMarcus Ware. Wolfe suggested he hadn’t spoken up enough last season when the Broncos missed the playoffs a year after winning the Super Bowl.

