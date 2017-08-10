President Trump assured Gov. Eddie Calvo of Guam in a phone call that U.S. forces will protect the American territory from any aggression by North Korea.

The White House said Mr. Trump “reassured Governor Calvo and our fellow Americans on Guam that United States forces stand ready to ensure the safety and security of the people of Guam, along with the rest of America.”

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly spoke separately to Mr. Calvo earlier in the day.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has threatened to fire missiles at Guam, home to U.S. military bases in the South Pacific, in an escalating war of words over Pyongyang’s nuclear-weapons program.

Mr. Trump spoke separately Friday night with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the White House said the two leaders “agreed North Korea must stop its provocative and escalatory behavior.”

“The presidents also reiterated their mutual commitment to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” the statement said.

Mr. Trump plans to meet Mr. Xi later this year in what the White House called “a very historic event.”

Despite Mr. Trump expressing unhappiness recently that China hasn’t done more to discourage North Korea’s weapons program, the White House said “the relationship between the two presidents is an extremely close one, and will hopefully lead to a peaceful resolution of the North Korea problem.”