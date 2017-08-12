ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers have proposed designating a new roadway in the Titletown District near Lambeau Field as Ron Wolf Way.

The organization says the proposed change will be discussed at an Aug. 22 meeting of the Village Board of Ashwaubenon. The village’s Plan Commission formally reviewed the proposal on Tuesday.

Packers president Mark Murphy says the road will be appropriately named in honor of Wolf’s “tremendous impact” on the Packers organization.

Wolf was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He was executive vice president and general manager for the Packers from 1991-2001.

The organization says Wolf made key moves including hiring Mike Holmgren as head coach, trading for Brett Favre and signing Reggie White.