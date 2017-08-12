BOISE, Idaho (AP) - School officials in southwest Idaho say problems with a new $600,000 high school football field could cause the team to have to move its home opener.

West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline says Eagle High School’s Thunder Stadium might not be ready for a freshman game on Aug. 24 and a varsity game on Aug. 25 against a district rival.

Exline says the field was supposed to be ready by now, but a gravel layer is too soft, preventing the installation of synthetic turf.

Exline says a company called Sprinturf is paying $1,000 a day for missing the deadline.

Football coach Paul Peterson says the team is practicing on a field north of campus.

Jeff Bergevin of Sprinturf declined to comment to The Associated Press on Saturday.