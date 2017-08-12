EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have waived running back Bishop Sankey with an injured designation after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the preseason opener.

The Vikings signed running back Bronson Hill to replace Sankey on the roster Saturday.

Sankey, a second-round draft pick by Tennessee in 2014, joined Minnesota’s practice squad late last season. He was hurt at the end of a 14-yard run at Buffalo on Thursday and left the stadium on crutches. Sankey can be placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Running backs Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon were held out Thursday as a precaution, leaving the Vikings thin at the position.

Hill played in three games last season for Jacksonville. Undrafted out of Eastern Michigan in 2015, Hill is joining his sixth NFL team.

___

