FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have signed safety Robenson Therezie and waived fullback Algernon Brown.

Therezie was waived by New Orleans on Saturday after playing in the Saints’ 20-14 preseason-opening loss to Cleveland on Thursday night. He was originally signed by Atlanta as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2015.

Therezie had 36 overall tackles and one interception in 25 games with the Falcons in two seasons. He was waived by Atlanta last December before being claimed by New Orleans.

The Jets might need some depth at safety after Doug Middleton injured his pectoral muscle in New York’s 7-3 victory against Tennessee on Saturday night.

Brown was signed by the Jets on Aug. 5 after being waived by Seattle. He played 10 snaps for New York in the preseason opener.

