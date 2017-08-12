Despite escalating tensions with North Korea, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that nuclear war is not “imminent” while National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said he does not believe America is any closer to war with North Korea than it was a week ago.

Remarks from the leading Trump Administration officials came after a week of significantly heightened rhetoric between Pyongyang and Washington over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. The war of words included President Donald Trump threat to unleash “fire and fury like the world has never seen” in response to recent North Korean missiles tests.

Last week, while on a working vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, Mr. Trump’s refusals to rule out a pre-emptive military action against the North if it carries out a threat against U.S. forces in Guam caused global leaders to call for both sides to ease tensions.

Appearing Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” Mr. McMaster appeared to take a cooler line of rhetoric. “I think we’re not closer to war than a week ago,” he said. “But we are closer to war than we were a decade ago.”

Recent week’s have witnessed Pyongyang’s accelerated efforts to develop a miniature nuclear bomb and the missiles to deliver it as far as the U.S. mainland - despite stringent opposition and sanctions from the international community.

Earlier this month the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions targeting North Korea’s major exports such as coal, iron and seafood — because of the tests.

Mr. McMaster acknowledged that North Korea’s dangers and threat to world are “very, very clear.” But he also noted that the new sanctions needed time to take hold.

“It [reigning in North Korea] demands a concerted effort by the United States, but with our allies and with all responsible nations,” he said. “And this is what you’ve seen the president do is bring together all nations.”

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Mr. Pompeo warned Pyongyang that that Washington had lost its “strategic patience” and echoed worries that North Korea’s nuclear capabilities are progressing rapidly.

“Each time they test another missile, or if they should conduct a nuclear weapons text, they develop expertise, they expend the envelope,” he said. “It is probably fair to say they are moving toward that at an ever-alarming rate,” he said when asked whether North Korea has nuclear weapons capable of hitting the U.S.

“We are hopeful that the leader of the country will understand [Mr. Trump’s remarks] in precisely the way they were intended, to permit him to get to a place where we can get the nuclear weapons off the peninsula,” Mr. Pompeo said. “That’s the best message you can deliver to someone who is putting America at risk.”

But he also downplayed any immediate risk to the United States.

“There’s nothing imminent,” Mr. Pompeo said. “There’s no intelligence indicating we’re on the cusp of a nuclear war.”

He also applauded Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for persuading China and Russia to join in a unanimous U.N. vote approving the new sanctions.

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta argued that North Korea understood the stakes in the standoff and that President Kim Jong Un’s command over the country could be at stake.

“I think the North Koreans understand that if they take the wrong step, it’s the end of the regime, period,” Mr. Panetta said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Former chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs, retired Adm. Mike Mullen, warned tensions with North Korea could quickly get “out of control” and that the “very strong rhetoric” being thrown around was a problem.

“That rhetoric, it seems to me, has taken away options or its reduced maneuver space, if you will, for leaders to make decisions,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“And if this results in a military strike,” he added, “the unintended consequences of that, the possibility that there are disproportional responses, miscalculations. It can really get out of control fast.”

• Ben Wolfgang contributed to this report.