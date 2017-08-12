A White House adviser on Sunday explicitly condemned white supremacists, going further than President Trump did Saturday on a violent attack on anti-racism counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said he was proud of the president’s comments on Saturday. Mr. Trump condemned bigotry and hatred but failed to mention any specific groups, instead blaming violence and unrest on “many sides.”

“I, for one, was with the president yesterday and proud of the fact he stood up and calmly looked into the camera and condemned this violence and bigotry in all its forms,” Mr. Bossert said.

Pressed on why the president didn’t name white nationalists or other groups at the heart of Saturday’s violence, which left at least one person dead, Mr. Bossert went further.

“I condemn white supremacists and racists and white Nazi groups and all the other groups that espouse this kind of hatred and exclusion,” he said.