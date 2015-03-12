The U.S. Army has put word out to contractors: It’s time to give soldiers an all-in-one rifle that will give them an edge in urban combat.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told attendees at the Future of War Conference in March that the military must “organize differently” for future urban combat. A federal contract posted last week for the Next Generation Squad Automatic Rifle shows the Army is taking concrete steps to make his vision a reality.

Defense contractors have been challenged to provide a rifle that can “fulfill additional roles such as that of the squad designated marksman, medium machine gun, and the carbine,” Stars and Stripes reported Monday.

In short, the Pentagon is looking for a lightweight weapon that provides the firepower of an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon with ballistics that can penetrate modern body armor better than 5.56mm rounds used by the M4 and M16.

The two-year effort is still in “the early stages and no formal contract has been awarded,” the newspaper reported.