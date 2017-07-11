President Trump on Monday doubled down on his support for Sen. Luther Strange.

“Luther Strange of the Great State of Alabama has my endorsement. He is strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Strange, Alabama Republican, was appointed to former Sen. Jeff Sessions’ seat by now disgraced former Alabama Gov. Robert J. Bentley when Mr. Sessions became the attorney general.

The primary for the seat is set to take place Tuesday and Mr. Strange, despite the president’s endorsement, is struggling in the race.

The special election for the seat is set to take place on Dec. 12.