President Trump slammed Merck CEO Ken Frazier for quitting the president’s manufacturing council on Monday.

“Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Frazier announced his resignation in a statement Monday, citing Mr. Trump’s reaction to the Charlottesville, Virginia, protests over the weekend. The CEO was part of the president’s manufacturing council, comprised of several business executives, aimed at boosting job growth.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” Mr. Frazier’s statement read in part.

Mr. Trump’s response to the violent protests, where one woman and two police officers were killed, has been heavily criticized for not calling out the white supremacists directly and instead condemning all violence. White supremacists and neo-Nazis attended a white nationalist rally to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.