Protesters in North Carolina posted a video Monday of their tearing down a Confederate memorial, calling it a response to the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The clip shows a group of at least several dozen in Durham pulling down a statue in front of the local government building.

They can be heard yelling “No KKK! No fascist USA! No Trump!” until cheers break out as the statue atop the memorial gets pulled down.

Several protesters can be seen kicking the statue. There is no indication in the video that any police officers or other officials are trying to stop the public vandalism.

One protest organizer told local TV station WNCN that the group committed the action as retaliation for the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, which turned deadly when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.

“It needs to be removed,” Loan Tran told WNCN. “These Confederate statues in Durham, in North Carolina, all across the country.”

According to WNCN, the statue represents soldiers who fought in the Civil War for the Confederacy and was dedicated in Durham in 1924.