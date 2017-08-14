ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont lawmaker convicted of setting up his tenant to have sex with one of his acquaintances wants the conviction thrown out or to get a new trial.

Sixty-five-year-old Norman McAllister of Highgate Center was convicted in July of one misdemeanor count of prohibited acts. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2uHojH6) that his attorney has filed paperwork arguing that the court was wrong to deny a pre-trial motion to dismiss the case. Attorney Bob Katims says he wasn’t able to adequately prepare for trial because the state failed to immediately disclose evidence about a domestic assault case involving the woman.

Prosecutor Diane Wheeler says the materials were turned over when prosecutors learned of their existence.

Lawmakers voted to suspend McAllister, a Republican state senator, after his arrest in 2015.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com