HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) - A Latino and immigration advocacy group says it will be hosting Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer at a roundtable discussion about a program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

The discussion about preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is being hosted by Casa on Monday in Hyattsville.

The group says more than 20 young people will share stories and talk about the future of the program. It gives hundreds of thousands of young people brought into the country as children protection from deportation and a work permit.

A group of attorneys general has called on President Donald Trump’s administration to phase out the program. Trump pledged as a candidate to “immediately end” the DACA program. But as president, he has said those immigrants will not be targets for deportation.