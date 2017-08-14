JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Marqise Lee won’t play in Thursday’s preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Coach Doug Marrone ruled out both players Monday, reiterating that the team is going to be cautious with them.

Fournette has a “nagging” foot injury that Marrone said has “been kind of growing.” The fourth overall pick in the NFL draft attended practice Monday, but wasn’t wearing pads and didn’t do any work.

Lee badly sprained his right ankle during practice Sunday. He was wearing a walking boot and using a crutch Monday.

Marrone says “we’re just being smart on it. … Obviously we’ll probably hold those guys out for at least ‘til after the game.”

